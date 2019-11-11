Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

According to a statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the deadly incident occurred on Monday, when Israeli soldiers opened live fire on Palestinians who had held a protest rally at al-Aroob refugee camps north of al-Khalil (Hebron), Presstv Reported.

The Palestinian, identified as 22-year-old Omar Haitham al-Badawi, sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the chest during the clashes and was taken to a local clinic after Israeli forces prevented Red Crescent ambulances from reaching him.

He was later rushed to a hospital in al-Khalil, where he soon succumbed to his severe wounds, Palestine’s official WAFA news agency.

Similar clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters were reported in al-Fawar refugee camp, south of al-Khalil.

A number of protesters were wounded by Israeli gunfire and dozens more were injured after inhaling Israeli army tear gas.

The clashes erupted after the Palestinians organized a rally marking the 15th anniversary of the demise of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who died in a French hospital in November, 2004.

The Israeli military regularly opens fatal fire on Palestinians, accusing them of attempting to carry out stabbing attacks against its forces.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized the Tel Aviv regime for its shoot-to-kill policy as a large number of the Palestinians killed at the scene of the alleged attacks did not pose serious threats to Israelis.

Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.