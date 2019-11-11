Two Saudi political activists abducted as clampdown rises on dissidents

عاجل
تأکد لنا خبر الاختطاف القسری لکل من:
-المحامی #حسن_العمری (DrHassanAlamri) (منذ أکتوبر 2017)
-الناشط #حسن_الکنانی (HassanElkinani) (منذ مارس 2019)
وذلک من مقر إقامتهما بجنیف، بعد تلقیهما عدة تهدیدات فی حال لم یوقفوا نشاطهما السیاسی المعارض.
Iran official dubs Europe’s sanction-evading trade tool ‘ineffective’
Larijani, Pakistani MPs discuss border security, trade
Oman urges dialogue with Iran, stays neutral in regional tensions
Iran begins preparations for high-stakes Parliament vote
Iran nuclear site boosts low-enriched uranium production
Rouhani: Iran to stay in JCPOA, reap benefits when UN arms embargo ends
IWPF: Poverty, injustice main consequences of scientific apartheid
‘Pakistan spares no effort in cutting Iran-Saudi tension’
US sanctions on Iran killing children with EB: NGO
Iran starts building 2nd nuclear power reactor in Bushehr