Turkey deports 2 captured Western members of Daesh

Turkish Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said one American and one German member of the terrorist group were sent back on Monday.

"Efforts to identify the nationalities of foreign fighters captured in Syria have been completed, with their interrogations 90% finished and the relevant countries notified," Catakli was cited as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency, Presstv Reported.

"The process of repatriating foreign fighters to their countries will continue with determination."

Turkish sources say about two dozen other members to be deported in the coming days were all European, including a Dane expected to be sent abroad later on Monday, as well as two Irish nationals, nine other Germans and 11 French citizens.

Last week, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu reiterated that Turkey would surely send captured members of Daesh back to their countries of origin even if those countries have stripped them of citizenship.

On October 9, Turkish army forces and militants of the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA), who enjoy Ankara’s patronage, launched a cross-border offensive into northeastern Syria in a declared attempt to clear members of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militant group, from border areas.

Ankara regards the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group, which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in the Anatolian country since 1984.

Turkeys says its troops have managed to capture some runaway Daesh terrorists over the past month. These terrorists had escaped from a prison in northeastern Syria following the Turkish military operation.

Kurdish officials say nearly 800 Daesh prisoners have managed to escape from a prisoner camp after the offensive.

A number of European countries have commenced talks with Iraqi officials to enable the captured Takfiri militants being held in Syria to face trial in Iraq, but progress has been slow.

Daesh has already been driven out of all its urban bastions both in Iraq and Syria, but its remnants carry out sporadic terror attacks in both Arab countries. The group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was allegedly killed in a US raid in northern Syria last month.