New method by Iranian expert relieves migraine patients ‘for good’

By Sadeq Dehqan and Leila Imani

A prominent Iranian specialist has successfully developed an outpatient surgical method which is said to help stop migraine pains from occurring ever again.

Dr. Bahman Ghayouran is the professor and chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and member of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, the International Society of Plastic Surgery and Ohio State Medical Association.

Ghayouran, recognized with America's Top Plastic Surgeon Award in 2008 and America's Best Physician Award in 2000, has written more than 50 books in various medical fields including plastic surgery and migraine treatment.

The surgical method developed by Dr. Ghayouran for migraine treatment is considered a great service for the patients suffering from the illness. Migraine, which causes severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation usually on one side of the head, lasting for hours and even days, prevents patients from doing their daily tasks.

Iran Daily has conducted an interview with the top Iranian researcher, the excerpts of which are as follows:

Dr. Ghayouran, how did you discover that treatment method?

Ghayouran: It all began by chance. I had many patients who after plastic surgery said that not only were they satisfied with the result, but they also had their migraine pain reduce significantly or even disappear completely.

Henceforth, I and members of my research team started to study the issue. We found that conducting plastic surgery on some facial tissues and muscles can stop migraine. Forty articles have been written on the subject during the past 20 years, all of which confirmed its accuracy. Presently the method is used in a large number of European countries as an effective cure for migraine.

How do you pick the surgical method and patients?

Firstly, the patients should be examined by a neurologist to confirm migraine diagnosis. Then we should investigate from where the pain originates. That is very important because the type of surgical operation which should be performed on the head and face of migraine patients is based on the area from which the pain arises.

What is the origin of pain and how can it be eliminated?

As I mentioned above, the source of pain is based on the area it is felt. In a number of patients some brain and facial nerves are under pressure or stimulated by certain arteries or muscles. Thus the surgical method suitable for each patient is applied based on the factors and stimulators.

What is the advantage of your treatment method compared to others’?

It is very simple and does not require a difficult and long surgery. What’s important is, it can cure the illness permanently and patients do not need to take medication after undergoing surgery. All other methods are temporary, are effective during use of medication and focus on pain reduction. Even Botox treatment can help reduce symptoms of migraine headaches for a certain period of time.