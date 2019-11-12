‘The Last Fiction’ to hit Iranian screens on Nov. 22

Globetrotting animated feature, ‘The Last Fiction,’ made by Ashkan Rahgozar, which is also a 2020 Oscar contender, will come to movie theaters across Iran in the next Iranian month of Azar, starting November 22.

The animation first started to go on screen or be released as video on-demand (VOD) in as many as 32 countries, including the US, Russia, and Sweden in September.

‘The Last Fiction’ is based on a chapter of the ‘Shahnameh’ (Book of Kings), Iran’s millennium-old national epic, written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi.

The film follows Zahhak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia and the young hero Afaridoun’s fight to save the kingdom and its people from darkness.

But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

The animated piece has recently won the Best Feature Animation award at 6th Epic ACG Fest in California, and is one of the 32 submissions for this year's Animated Feature category of the Academy Awards.

It also won the best feature animation award at the 3rd International South American Film Festival in Chile, and Best Animated Feature Film at the 16th edition of San Diego International Kids' Film Festival in the US.

It is voiced over by prominent Iranian actors, including Parviz Parastouei, Akbar Zanjanpour, Bita Farrahi, Hassan Pourshirazi, Ashkan Khatibi, Hamed Behdad, Shaqayeq Farahani, Melika Sharifinia, Farrokh Ne’mati, Baran Kosari and Majid Mozaffari.

‘The Last Fiction’ premiered at Annecy, the world’s top animation film festival in France. The movie’s production process lasted eight years, during which it was introduced as one of the top six animation projects in the world by Annecy Festival in 2013.