Bust of Ferdowsi unveiled in Russia’s North Ossetia-Alania

Bust of celebrated Persian poet Ferdowsi (935-1020) was unveiled in Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania, in Russia.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei, Russian officials and university students.

The statue, a present from the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, has been placed in the main street of the Vladikavkaz and in front of the building of the North Ossetia–Alania University, IRNA reported.

Sanaei highlighted the historical, ethnic and linguistic commonalities between Iran and the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania, adding that such cultural cooperation is of high significance for Tehran.

It is noteworthy that the Ossetian language, the native language of North Ossetia–Alania, is a subcategory of Iranian languages, and that the Consulate General of Iran was located in the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania until 1917.

Busts of other great poets including Khayyam and Hafez were also installed in Astrakhan and Makhachkala, respectively.