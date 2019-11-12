RSS
0325 GMT November 12, 2019

0234 GMT November 12, 2019

London festival to host Iranian ‘Snow Roads’

London festival to host Iranian ‘Snow Roads’

Iranian short documentary, ‘Snow Roads,’‌ directed by Hayedeh Moradi, is to vie at the 12th edition of the London International Documentary Festival in the UK, slated for November 30 to December 1.

The 29-minute documentary will be in competition with 22 other titles from countries such as Sweden, Turkey, Spain and the Netherlands, ifilmtv.com wrote.

‘Snow Roads’ reflects the worries of its director for the girls living in less advantaged rural areas of Iran.

The film shows how such girls are deprived of attending school despite their passion for learning and education. Not having enough educational facilities is only one reason why this part of the society cannot continue its education. The other, and perhaps more important, hindrance they face are their parents who will not grant them the permission to do so.

The festival has a critical attitude toward contemporary cultural, social and political issues.

 

 

   
