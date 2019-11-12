Bolivia’s Morales accepts asylum offer from Mexico

Bolivia’s Evo Morales was en route to exile in Mexico on Tuesday after his resignation as president following election unrest in the South American nation.

As the country suddenly found itself without a leader, the military agreed to help police restore calm to Bolivia's streets, AFP reported.

The senator set to succeed the nation’s first indigenous president as interim leader, Jeanine Anez, pledged to call fresh elections to end the political crisis.

Bolivia appeared increasingly rudderless after dozens of officials and ministers resigned along with Morales.

Morales left the country on a military plane sent for him by Mexico, which granted him political asylum for his safety.

"It pains me to leave the country for political reasons, but I will always be watching. I will be back soon with more strength and energy," Morales tweeted.

The crisis touched off by his resignation Sunday – after three weeks of protests over his disputed re-election – deepened Monday as people unhappy with his departure attacked police stations and civilians.

On Monday night, hundreds of Morales supporters who traveled to the capital, La Paz, from nearby El Alto, protested outside the presidential palace.

Overwhelmed police asked for help from the army.

Morales said on Twitter late Monday that two of his homes had been attacked by "vandalism groups."

Morales’s departure came after the Organization of American States (OAS) delivered a report alleging irregularities during the October presidential election in Bolivia, which Morales had won.

That prompted some of his ruling party allies to relinquish power and the army to urge the leftist leader to resign, which he agreed to do even as he stressed that his electoral victory had been valid.

Morales secured an outright win in the presidential election on October 20, while his rival and the head of the Civic Community opposition party, Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize the results of the vote.

Mesa’s refusal to concede defeat initiated weeks of violent protests in the administrative capital, El Alto and other Bolivian cities.

Still, and after Morales’ departure, Bolivia’s military and security forces were deployed in major cities on Monday night following a day of violence and looting, with scuffles reported on the streets.

Clashes between police and Morales’ supporters reportedly left some 20 people injured.

The 60-year-old president earlier urged his supporters to resist the “dark powers” that had forced him to step down.

Support for Morales

Meanwhile, people took to the streets of the Argentinean capital, Buenos Aires, on Monday to protest against Morales’ forced resignation.

Nicaragua and Venezuela also expressed solidarity with the leftist leader.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said a “wave of violence unleashed by the opposition” had prevented the “presidential mandate of Evo Morales” from being completed.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel said in a tweet that what happened in Bolivia had been “a violent and cowardly coup d’etat against democracy.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the United States of financing a “coup” against the former Bolivian leader, saying, “We denounce the coup against Evo Morales in Bolivia, financed and directed from the White House, just like all the coups in Latin America and the Caribbean in the last 100 years and more.”

The OAS was scheduled to hold a special meeting on the situation in Bolivia at its Washington headquarters on Tuesday.

The organization also issued an urgent call for the Bolivian assembly to meet “to ensure the functioning of institutions and to name new electoral authorities to guarantee a new electoral process.”