No war will happen between Iran, US: Araqchi

National Desk

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said no war will break out between Iran and the Unites States, as Americans are well aware of the Islamic Republic’s general preparedness, according to IRNA.

“We are completely certain that no war will happen between the US and Iran because we are fully prepared. We are fully ready to defend the country and the Americans know this. In my opinion, they don’t dare attack us, and so we believe that no war will break out in the region,” Araqchi said in an interview with RT Arabic on Tuesday.

Araqchi was in Russia to attend the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

Tensions have been running high between the US and Iran since Washington’s decision May last year to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing it to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

Tensions between the two nations deteriorated after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone on June 20 following its violation of Iranian airspace.

After the downing of the drone, the US President Donald Trump claimed that the US air force was “cocked and loaded” to attack three Iranian targets, but he called off the strike with 10 minutes to spare after being told that the airstrike might kill as many as 150 people.

The United States has engaged in significant regional military buildup, including by sending an aircraft carrier, a bomber task force, an assault ship, and around 1,500 additional forces to the Middle East.

Tehran has time and again said that it does not seek military confrontations with the United States, yet stands ready to defend its interests in the region.

Araqchi also referred to a peace initiative proposed by the Iranian president at the UN General Assembly, saying that the peace initiative for the Persian Gulf, known as Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE), is aimed at bringing back peace and security to the strategic waterway. He emphasized that Iran is ready for cooperation and regional dialogue.

And in this regard, Iran has sent letters to several regional states such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the Iranian official said.