0325 GMT November 12, 2019

News ID: 261479
Published: 0252 GMT November 12, 2019

Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

A pair of Israeli airstrikes targeted senior Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza and Syria early Tuesday, threatening to unleash another devastating round of violence with Palestinians.

In eastern Gaza, the Israeli strike killed Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his wife, setting off a furious barrage of Gaza-fired rockets that reached as far as the Tel Aviv heartland as Islamic Jihad vowed further revenge.

Meanwhile, Syrian officials said an Israeli airstrike in the capital, Damascus, targeted another Islamic Jihad commander, Akram al-Ajouri, who was not harmed, AP reported.

Syria’s state-run news agency said Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at Ajouri’s home, killing his son and granddaughter. The Israeli military had no comment.

The Gaza airstrike killed Abu el-Atta as he slept at home.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, claimed that Abu el-Atta was responsible for several recent attacks on southern Israel and was actively planning new ones.

Abu el-Atta’s relatives and the Islamic Jihad said the woman killed in the strike was Abu el-Atta’s wife and the two wounded were their children.

Minutes after the Palestinian group confirmed the death, barrages of rockets were fired toward Israel.

 

 

   
