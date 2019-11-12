Klopp calls for VAR changes

Jurgen Klopp called for changes to the way the VAR system is used after the controversy surrounding Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp joined up with some of his contemporaries, including Pep Guardiola, at the UEFA Coaches’ Conference in Nyon, Switzerland, The Independent reported.

The German insisted at Monday’s summit that the use of VAR must improve.

“VAR can be improved, it can. It will never be 100 percent accurate, everybody knows that. But there are a couple of things that are not right,” Klopp remarked.

“With VAR, handball, offside, it is clear we have to keep on improving.

“There were good ideas from UEFA (about) how we can sort things from the referees, so everybody is in on it.

“There is still space for mistakes. These things are done by human beings and none of us is perfect. Nobody is asking for perfection, you just want to have the right decisions.”

Klopp is more concerned with the fixture pileup that awaits the European champion, adding, “The discussions on that are really important and we have to start them.”

Arsenal’s Unai Emery, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, and Paris-Saint Germain’s Thomas Tuchel also attended the conference.