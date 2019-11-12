RSS
Envoy: Oman eager to boost economic ties with Iran

Envoy: Oman eager to boost economic ties with Iran
IRNA

Omani officials seek to expand economic ties with Iran, said the Omani ambassador to Iran on Tuesday.

Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani made the remarks in a meeting with a number of Iran’s businessmen and traders in the northwestern Iranian province of Ardebil, also attended by Mohsen Zarrabi, the Iranian head of the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Omani ambassador added, “It is vital for delegations from both countries to attend the Iran-Oman Joint Economic Summit to prepare the ground for the development of mutual economic relations.”

Speaking at the same meeting, Zarrabi announced that Iran’s exports to Oman stood at $146 million in 2016-2017 but the figure rose to $728 million in 2017-2018.

He noted that the Iran-Oman trade amounted to $1.161 million in the year to March 20, 2018.

In late October, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali Asqar Mounesan announced that, “Talks with Oman are underway to implement a visa-free program for Iranian tourists visiting the country.”

On September 20, Iran’s cabinet approved implementing a visa waiver program for Omani nationals for a one-year period.

 

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
