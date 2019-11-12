RSS
Deputy minister: Iran’s purchase of agricultural produce from farmers on rise

Iran’s rural and agricultural cooperatives purchased more than two million tons of agricultural produce from the country’s farmers during March 21-September 22, 2019, a senior official said.

Iran’s Deputy Agricultural Jihad Minister Hossein Shirzad added that by adopting new policies and implementing innovative plans on regulating the market of staples, the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran (CORC) has succeeded in increasing the rate of its purchases by 78 percent, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Expounding on the procedure of guaranteed purchases of agricultural products as a main agenda of the organization, the official, who is also the chief executive officer of CORC, said that oilseeds, green tea leaves and tomatoes are among the major purchased crops.

“The purchased crops have been directly supplied by national and international markets,” he added.

CORC is tasked with facilitating marketing and trade operation of rural and agricultural cooperatives.

 

 

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
