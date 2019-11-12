Iran, Brazil willing to enhance agricultural cooperation: Official

Iran and Brazil seek to expand cooperation in agriculture, said an official of the Iranian Ministry of Agricultural Jihad.

The two countries are also keen on fostering collaboration in the field of plant genetics, noted Kazem Khavazi, the head of Research, Education and Agricultural Promotion Department at the ministry in a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, IRNA wrote.

He also stressed that a cooperation agreement will be finalized very soon between Iran and the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa).

Speaking at the same meeting, Santos also underlined the need for further cooperation between Brazil and Iran in that sector.