Macron lauds 'excellent' talk with Trump on Iran, Syria, NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he had an “excellent telephone discussion” with his US counterpart Donald Trump on a raft of topics including Iran, Syria and NATO.

Macron said he and Trump would meet before the Dec. 4 NATO summit in London.

“We agreed on many things and will meet before the London NATO summit,” he added, Reuters reported.

“Excellent phone conversation tonight with @realDonaldTrump: Syria, Iran, NATO. Many convergences were underlined and we’ll meet ahead of the NATO summit in London,” Macron tweeted early on Tuesday.

Since July Macron has tried to broker negotiations between Washington and Tehran, to resolve the deadlock over Iran’s nuclear deal.

In September, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Macron tried to arrange a summit between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who avoided the phone conversation.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has recently criticized the French president for insisting to arrange talks between the United States and Iran.

"The French president, who says a meeting will end all the problems between Tehran and America, is either naive or complicit with America," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader was referring to Macron's failed efforts to arrange a meeting between Rouhani and Trump in September.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the problem with the United States is that there is no limit to its demands.

"They are currently saying that 'you should not be active in the region, should not help the Resistance Front, should not have a presence in certain countries, and should stop your defense and missile production capability'.

The nuclear deal was reached in Vienna in July 2015 between Iran and the US, Britain, France, Germany Russia, and China. It lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran, which in turn changed some aspects of its nuclear program.

The US, however, left the accord in May 2018 and reinstated its unilateral sanctions against Iran. The European deal partners, meanwhile, have bowed to Washington’s pressure, failing to honor their contractual obligations to protect Iran’s economy in the face of America’s “toughest-ever” sanctions.