Iran blasts “quasi-coup” against Bolivian president

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned as a “quasi-coup act” against the legitimate president of Bolivia, as well as the United States’ interference in the internal affairs of the South American nation.

Mousavi described any ‘illegal’ change of governments, especially with foreign meddling as “unacceptable”, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

He said Iran believes that any change should reflect the will of people through ballot boxes and within the framework of the law of the land.

The Iranian official expressed hope that Bolivian people and political groups would use their country's political and legal capacities to reach a peaceful solution to the situation in that country without resorting to violence and conflict.

Bolivia has been the scene of violent anti-government protests in recent weeks following the disputed re-election of now-in-exile president Evo Morales who departed for Mexico on Monday after accepting an offer of political asylum in the wake of what he has described as a "coup" against him by the country's military and opposition.