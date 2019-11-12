New transcripts regarding Ukraine deal to be released: Trump

An impeachment inquiry against Trump is currently underway in the US House of Representatives based on the accusation that he tied military aid to Ukraine to a criminal investigation by Kiev against a US politician, Presstv Reported.

The House Democrats aim to impeach Trump over his repeated request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his domestic Democratic political rival in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son hunter, over their involvement with an energy company.

Media reports said on Tuesday that Trump is set to launch a new defense line ahead of open public hearings of the impeachment inquiry which are due to begin this week.

The impeachment process kicked off following a scandalous phone call between Trump and Zelensky which was brought to light by a whistle-blower from the intelligence community.

Trump said he would likely release a transcript of second phone call between him and Zelenskiy, claiming the second phone call was "very important" and would fix the damage caused by the first one.

“They want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call, and I'm willing to provide that,” Trump said on Saturday. "You'll read the second call, and you'll tell me if there's anything wrong with it."

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Trump said he would release the transcript of the second phone call "some time this week."

Early on Tuesday, he continued to suggest it would be released "before week's end" but gave no further details.

Meanwhile, the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, the Republican president laid out his defense in a series of tweets early on Tuesday after slamming the probe and the Democrats conducting it in other posts Monday night.

"No Due Process Scam!"

Trump ripped “2nd and 3rd hand witnesses” ahead of the public impeachment hearings, labeling the Democrat-led effort a “No Due Process Scam!”

“Why is such a focus put on 2nd and 3rd hand witnesses, many of whom are Never Trumpers, or whose lawyers are Never Trumpers, when all you have to do is read the phone call (transcript) with the Ukrainian President and see first hand?” Trump asked in a tweet while questioning the due impeachment process formally launched six weeks ago by Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Trump is the fourth US president facing impeachment. Neither one three president who faced impeachment before him were removed from office.

One of them, Richard Nixon, resigned due after the Watergate scandal.