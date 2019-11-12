Corbyn's intervention prompts Johnson to hold Cobra meeting

The Prime Minister has come under pressure to do more to address the severe flooding, which three days ago claimed the life of the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Annie Hall, Presstv Reported.

Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has urged the PM to “take personal charge” of the situation by convening the emergency committee.

Alluding to the south-north wealth and power divide in England, Corbyn claimed in a letter that: “If this [flooding] had happened in Surrey, not Yorkshire or the East Midlands, it seems far more likely that a national emergency would have been declared”.

Cobra (Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms) meetings take place at the Cabinet Office at 70 Whitehall in response to national or regional crisis.

The Environment Agency has issued five severe flood warnings in South Yorkshire, including one for the River Don at Bentley.

In addition, there are also thirty-eight flood warnings (meaning flooding is expected) and 92 flood alerts (meaning flooding is possible) in place across Yorkshire and the East Midlands.