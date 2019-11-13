RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0328 GMT November 13, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261510
Published: 1117 GMT November 13, 2019

Most distant world ever explored gets new name: Arrokoth

Most distant world ever explored gets new name: Arrokoth
NASA

The most distant world ever explored four billion miles away finally has an official name: Arrokoth.

That means ‘sky’ in the language of the Native American Powhatan people, NASA said Tuesday, According to The Associated Press.

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past the snowman-shaped Arrokoth on New Year’s Day, three-and-a-half years after exploring Pluto. At the time, this small icy world one billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto was nicknamed Ultima Thule given its vast distance from us.

“The name ‘Arrokoth’ reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies,” lead scientist Alan Stern of Southwest Research Institute said in a statement, “and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own.”

The name was picked because of the Powhatan’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay region.

New Horizons is operated from Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland. The Hubble Space Telescope — which discovered Arrokoth in 2014 — has its science operations in Baltimore.

The New Horizons team got consent for the name from Powhatan Tribal elders and representatives, according to NASA. The International Astronomical Union and its Minor Planet Center approved the choice.

Arrokoth is among countless objects in the so-called Kuiper Belt, or vast Twilight Zone beyond the orbit of Neptune. New Horizons will observe some of these objects from afar as it makes its way deeper into space.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Most distant world
Arrokoth
NASA
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0620 sec