Iran's stem cell exports enjoy dramatic growth

Export of stem cells has enjoyed a significant growth in the current Iranian year, Deputy of Vice President of Science and Technology Development for Stem Cell Science and Technology Amir Ali Hamidieh said on Wednesday.

He told IRNA that the products include various stem cell-to-cell equipment.

Hamidieh also said the export of stem cell-based knowledge companies has actually begun this year, so that the companies have initiated export of their products to different countries.

"A few years ago, we were talking about establishing a company in this field, but this year we are talking about exporting knowledge-based companies' products, which is a great honor for the country," he said.

"In the field of stem cell exports, we focus more on high population countries, especially Muslim states," added Hamidieh.

Iran is keen on making stem cell medical treatment available to the people around the world and gives preference to looking at countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan rather than low-population countries.

He continued that consanguine marriage is a problem across the country. “We should find a way so as fewer families encounter genetic problems.”

Hamidieh added that the major reason behind genetic disorders is kinship marriages.

He called the establishment of the Iran National Stem Cell Donor Network in the Health Ministry as a valuable measure.