Lebanon's Aoun says economic conditions deteriorating

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday economic conditions in the country were deteriorating further as a result of the situation in the country, but the start of oil and gas exploration would help to gradually improve things.

His comments were posted on the Lebanese presidency’s Twitter account, Reuters reported.

Also in a television interview late on Tuesday, Aoun urged protesters to end their revolt against corruption and cronyism in the political establishment.

Protesters barricaded main roads across the country on Wednesday.

His remarks in the interview ignited demonstrations overnight in which a protester was shot and killed after an altercation with Lebanese soldiers at a roadblock south of Beirut.

The killing marked a bloody twist to the crisis that has gripped Lebanon for nearly a month, heightening tensions in a country trapped in a deep political and economic crisis.

The man was a follower of Walid Jumblatt, a veteran Druze politician and former civil war militia leader, who has urged his supporters to remain calm.

Protesters said Aoun’s comments, including a warning that the revolt risked “catastrophe”, showed leaders were out of touch.

In a remark widely understood to mean that Aoun was telling protesters to emigrate if they did not like how the country was run, the president said that if decent people could not be found to lead the protest movement they should leave the country.

Schools and banks were closed for a second straight day. They have been shut for much of the four weeks since the start of the protests against political leaders seen as venal and unable to rescue Lebanon from rising poverty and unemployment.

One banker said all transfers were frozen for now.

“The reaction (to Aoun) was very spontaneous. People felt we have to ramp up the pressure ... We will not stop,” said Joelle Petrakian, protesting at a blocked highway in central Beirut.

Several dozen protesters watched by troops and police sat blocking the normally busy road. Nearby lay smoldering debris ignited during protests overnight triggered by Aoun’s remarks.

No sign of new government

In his interview, Aoun indicated there was no breakthrough in talks over forming a new government to replace Saad al-Hariri’s coalition cabinet. Hariri, who quit on Oct. 29, was hesitant about being prime minister again, he said.

Aoun also said a purely technocratic government, as demanded by many protesters, would not be able to govern Lebanon and so it should include politicians.

Addressing protesters in his interview, he said, “If you continue in this way, you will strike Lebanon and your interests ... If they keep going, there is a catastrophe.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri called the head of the army and the police and stressed the need to protect citizens and ensure the safety of the protesters.

Aoun met French diplomatic envoy Christophe Farnaud, who delivered a message from President Emmanuel Macron affirming France’s readiness to help Lebanon in the current circumstances, the Lebanese presidency said.

Commercial banks, seeking to avoid capital flight, have been imposing tight restrictions on financial transfers out of Lebanon and US dollar withdrawals. The authorities have not however announced official capital controls.

Banks, which were closed for half of October during the protests, shut their doors on Tuesday and again on Wednesday in strike action by bank employees who are concerned about security risks posed by depositors demanding their money and protesters.

Aoun called on Lebanese not to rush to the banks, saying their money was safe. He also said Lebanese were keeping dollars “under the pillow”, referring to money kept at home.