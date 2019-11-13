Culture minister congratulates IRNA presidency of OANA

Iran’s Culture Minister Abbas Salehi in a message congratulated the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) for its election to the presidency of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

In an era that enemies are thinking about isolating Iran, IRNA has been elected as the next president of OANA with the majority votes, Salehi wrote on his Twitter account.

He appreciated IRNA staff efforts and congratulated all media people.

The Government spokesman Ali Rabiei also congratulated IRNA on election to the presidency of OANA.

Hoping that Iranian media will shine more and have a more important role in the future of the region and the world, Rabiei wrote that the election of IRNA to that position is another success for Iran's media diplomacy.

On November 8, OANA members voted in favor of the IRNA presidency for the organization’s next term. Official South Korean news agency Yonhap will chair the organization until the next term.

Addressing the OANA meeting, which started on November 6, the IRNA chief Seyyed Zia Hashemi said the Iranian news agency has always strived to help promote OANA's goals.

Founded in 1961, the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies aims to secure free and direct exchange of news among the news agencies of the region.

OANA member states have 56 percent of the GDP, about 50 percent of the trade, more than 60 percent of territorial waters, and more than 25 percent of air transport of the world.

OANA says it shares 2/3 information circulation in the world.