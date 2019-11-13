Iran blasts Israeli ‘state terrorism’

International Desk

Israel’s air raids on Gaza kill 22 Palestinians

Iran on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel’s aerial attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip and the targeted killing of a top resistance commander, describing the assassination as “a clear example of state terrorism”.

“Such acts are a clear example of state terrorism carried out by the Zionist regime [of Israel], which itself is an illegitimate entity. These acts are condemned by freedom-seeking nations, and by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Press TV.

Mousavi criticized the international community’s passivity over Israel’s deadly strikes against the blockaded coastal region.

“We are shocked that the international community and regional countries, especially Arab and Muslim states, either keep silent or fail to take strong action in the face of such incidents,” he said.

The spokesman reiterated Iranian support for the Palestinian resistance against Israel and their “legitimate” right to respond to Israeli aggression.

“After decades of Israeli occupation, Palestinian factions and people are entitled to respond to the occupation, aggression and assassination. And these days, they are rightfully responding to such acts in self-defense and Iran supports their response,” Mousavi said.

Exchanges of fire triggered by Israel's targeted killing of senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza raged for a second day Wednesday and showed little sign of easing, with 22 Palestinians killed.

Fresh rocket barrages were fired at Israel, which responded with strikes on what it said were Islamic Jihad sites and rocket-launching squads in the Gaza Strip.

Air raid sirens wailed and fireballs exploded as air defense missiles intercepted rockets, sending Israelis rushing to bomb shelters.

In Gaza, residents surveyed damage and mourned the dead outside a mortuary and at funerals.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Musab al-Barayem said the group was not interested in mediation for now as it responded to the killing of one of its commanders.

220 rockets

Israel killed Abu al-Ata and his wife Asma in a targeted strike early Tuesday, prompting barrages of rocket fire in revenge and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.

According to Israel, Ata was responsible for rocket fire at Israel as well as other attacks and was planning more violence.

The flare-up raised fears of a new conflict between Israel and Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza, who have fought three wars since 2008.

A total of 22 Palestinians have been killed, including Ata and his wife, and 45 other have been injured, among them 23 children, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Islamic Jihad confirmed that the dead included other members of its armed wing.

Since Israel's killing of Ata in what was believed to be a drone strike, at least 220 rockets have been fired into Israel from Gaza and dozens have been intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

There have been no Israeli deaths, though damage has been caused and one rocket narrowly missed cars on a busy highway.

Schools in the blockaded Gaza Strip, an enclave of two million people, have been closed since Tuesday.

Muslim states slam Israel

The Israeli attacks sparked a wave of condemnations from Muslim countries and international organizations.

On Tuesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli aggression against Gaza, saying it constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law conventions.

The 57-member Jeddah-based organization also held Israel accountable for the consequences of the dangerous Gaza escalation and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

Similarly, the Arab League held the Tel Aviv regime responsible for the “horrific crime” it had committed in Gaza and its consequences, adding that Tuesday's raid comes in continuation of acts of aggression by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians.

“This comes in the context of exposed Israeli attempts to let the Palestinian people pay the price of the predicaments and agendas of Israeli parties,” the 22-member pan-Arab body said in a statement.

Israel, the Arab League noted, wants to push the Gaza situation to further deterioration, drag the region into violence and threaten international peace and security.

The Arab League further called for international intervention to stop the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and provide them with protection.

Additionally, Jordan denounced the Israeli airstrikes and urged the international community to promptly act in order to stop the regime’s aggression on the besieged coastal sliver.

The Jordan news agency, Petra quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Daifallah al-Fayez as saying that “the Israeli escalation against the Gaza Strip and targeting of innocent civilians will only increase tension and violence, deepen despair and promote extremist agendas in the region, and will not lead to any solutions.”

“The solution to the problem in the Gaza Strip lies in finding a real political horizon through returning to the negotiating table between Israel and Palestine, lifting the unjust blockade on the enclave, promptly addressing the humanitarian needs there and respecting the international law,” he added.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement censured Tuesday’s raids on both Gaza and the Syrian capital, Damascus, where the home of another Islamic Jihad figure came under attack in a failed assassination attempt.

The Israeli strike in Damascus hit the home of Akram al-Ajouri, killing his son and another person.

In a statement, Hezbollah offered condolences to the Islamic Jihad and the victims’ families on the martyrdom of their loved ones, highlighting the Palestinians’ steadfastness and the resistance’s ability to respond strongly to the Zionist aggression.

Furthermore, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh released a series of tweets on Tuesday, condemning the Israeli strikes on Gaza and demanding that the UN take action.

Shtayyeh also slammed competitors in Israeli elections for using “Palestinian blood as an electoral card,” emphasizing that the Palestinian government has been conducting intensive regional and international contacts to deter the aggression.

AFP and Press TV contributed to this story.