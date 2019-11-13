Defense minister: New US sanctions ineffective

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami shrugged off the US government’s recent sanctions against the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff and some high-ranking military officials and said the move would have no negative effect on the forces.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Brigadier General Hatami said the Americans have targeted Iran’s Armed Forces as part of measures against the Iranian nation, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“This time, again, a number of our dear commanders have been targeted by the sanctions, which will have no effect,” he stated.

“Because from the viewpoint of the Armed Forces, one being sanctioned is like one who was shot by the enemy and… and they are sources of pride for the people and the Armed Forces,” the official added.

The US Treasury last week announced the new sanctions against the financial assets of what the US called the “inner circle of both military and foreign affair advisers” to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The sanctions block any US-controlled property or interests held by those targeted and prohibit anyone or any entities in the United States from dealing with those sanctioned.