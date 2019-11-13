Iran blasts UNSC over double-standard approaches

Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s official website Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehqani (R) shakes hands with Director General for Multilateral Affairs of the Belgian Foreign Ministry Axel Kenes before a meeting in Tehran on November 13, 2019.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehqani rapped the UN Security Council for adopting a double-standard approach toward different regional and international issues.

Dehqani made the remarks in a meeting with Director General for Multilateral Affairs of the Belgian Foreign Ministry Axel Kenes in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Fars News Agency.

Dehqani criticized a report by the UNSC on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which has not mentioned the United States’ repeated violations of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which Washington unilaterally withdrew and reimposed illegal sanctions against Tehran.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 has endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian official also stressed the need for the UNSC member states to express their opposition to the US unilateralism and instrumental use of the UN bodies.

He also referred to the UNSC's unilateral approach on issues like Yemen and its insufficient attention to the humanitarian dimensions of such crises, calling on Belgium as a non-permanent member of the UNSC to make more efforts to resolve them peacefully.