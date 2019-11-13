Pakistan mulling buying tomatoes from Iran as price skyrockets

The Pakistani government on Wednesday said it is considering buying tomatoes from Iran after its supply was partially hit by the lack of imports from India and the price of the fruit skyrocketed between 180 rupees ($1.15) and 300 rupees ($1.92) per kilogram in several parts of the country, according to media reports.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the average maximum national price of tomatoes was 180 rupees per kilogram, while it was selling as high as 300 rupees per kilogram in several parts of the country, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“We will consider allowing the import of tomatoes from Iran,” Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, the secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security was quoted as saying in the report.

“We will think it over and make a decision in the meeting,” Popalzai said, adding that he is meeting importers, the report said.

Various factors have led to a reduction in the supply of tomatoes, including ill-timed government policies and heavy rains which affected its production.

The suspension of trade with India over the Kashmir issue has also contributed to rising prices of vegetables in the domestic market. The supply gap has also been partially supported by the lack of imports from Wagah border from India, the report said.

It is estimated that imports from Iran will help compensate for the shortage in the Pakistani market until the time a new crop of tomatoes and onions will reach the market in the next few weeks from Sindh, the report said.