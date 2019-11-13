Cage fish farming capacity reaches 14,000 tons: Official

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran’s cage fish farming capacity in each harvest period (late October to mid-January) has reached 14,000 tons, said the deputy head of Iranian Fisheries Science Research Institute (IFSRI) on Wednesday.

Mahmoud Hafezieh, the IFSRI’s deputy chief for research and technology, added that efforts are required to use capacities of the water resources of the Caspian Sea and Persian Gulf to increase fish production in view of the policies adopted by the government to make maximum use of the country’s capacity for boosting domestic production, IRNA reported.

Over the past few years, greater attention has been paid to fish farming in these two seas, Hafezieh noted.

“Thanks to its highly economic and lucrative nature, the industry has managed to attract investments, which per se, has led to an increase in the number of cages, and eventually, higher output.”

Stressing the importance of identifying aquatic species indigenous to each Iranian province in boosting output, the official said that in the northern province of Golestan, for example, mullet farming has gained popularity in view of the province’s enhanced capabilities in this field.

He also described shrimp farming as another lucrative industry, saying Golestan is among the country’s hubs for production of and exports of the crustacean.