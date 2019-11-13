Official: Turkey making effort to boost Iran trade despite sanctions

Domestic Economy Desk

Despite Washington’s severe and cruel sanctions on Tehran, efforts are underway to steadily boost trade between Turkey and Iran, which are two neighbors with brotherly and friendly ties, said a member of the board of directors of İzmir Free Trade Zone.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

“We welcome expansion of relations between the two countries’ traders and, to this end, invite Iranian businessmen to have a more significant presence in expos that are held in Turkey,” added İzzet Süsoy, who is also the president of the Menemen Chamber of Commerce, speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Specialized Exhibition of Dates and Related Industries (November 12-15, 2019) in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Menemen is a district of İzmir Province in Turkey.

He noted that Turkey has always sought to increase its trade with Iran, adding that the Menemen Chamber of Commerce has also played an important role to this end.

Süsoy said Menemen is home to major agricultural industries as well as İzmir Free Trade Zone, in which many countries have set up production units.

“The district is also close to a port.”

Menemen is among the world’s 10 biggest ports, he noted, saying, it seeks to enter into goods transactions with Iran’s Bushehr.

Süsoy has attended the Iranian expo as a guest.