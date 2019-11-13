Nearly 55,000 cars made by Pars Khodro in seven months

Domestic Economy Desk

Iranian carmaker Pars Khodro Company manufactured 54,715 vehicles during March 21-October 22, 2019, according to official figures by Comprehensive Database of All Listed Companies (Codal).

Codal is an information system run by Iran’s Security and Exchange Organization.

The company produced 2,920 Renault cars in this period, IRNA wrote.

In the same time span, Pars Khodro Company’s production of Brilliance automobiles, X100 sedans (Pride 131) and Q200 (Quick) cars reached 193, 51,566, and 31 respectively.

Of the total number of vehicles, 6,648 automobiles were produced during September 23-October 22, including 109 Brilliance cars, 6,508 Pride sedans, and 31 Quick autos.