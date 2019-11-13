Iranian ‘Finding Farideh’ accepted for Academy Awards’ Documentary competition

The Iranian film, ‘Finding Farideh,’ directed by Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataee, was accepted for participation in the Academy Awards’ Documentary competition.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its list of 159 documentary features that have been submitted for the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

The film was previously announced as Iran’s official representative in Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film section.

Iran’s feature-length documentary tells the story of Farideh, an Iranian-born girl who lives in the Netherlands with her Dutch family, who wants to finally find out who her real parents are. She was left alone in Imam Reza’s Holy Shrine in Mashhad, Iran, when she was a six-month-old baby and a Dutch couple adopted her and brought her to their home in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The final nominees of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020, during which Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the Academy Awards (commonly referred to as the Oscars) in 24 categories.

A shortlist of 15 films will be announced on December 16.

The Academy notes that several of the films have not had their required Los Angeles and New York qualifying releases yet. Submitted features must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules in order to advance in the voting process.

Documentary features that have won a qualifying award at a competitive film festival or have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection also are eligible in the category.