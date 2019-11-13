RSS
1135 GMT November 13, 2019

Published: 0354 GMT November 13, 2019

Iran, Austria to broaden cultural cooperation

Iran, Austria to broaden cultural cooperation

Iran and Austria discussed expansion of cooperation in art and culture fields.

In a meeting between Deputy Culture Minister for Art Affairs Mojtaba Hosseini and Austrian officials, the two sides highlighted the need to expand ties in art and culture fields, IRNA reported.

The meeting also opened new horizons to further cooperation in terms of culture, art, music, cinema and theater.

The Iranian and Austrian officials discussed holding cultural weeks in Vienna and Tehran, musical activities and interfaith dialogue.

Conducted by Ali-Akbar Qorbani, the Iranian National Orchestra performed a traditional concert, attended by the director of Roudaki Foundation, Mehdi Afzali, lovers of Iranian music and culture, local officials and ambassadors. 

 

 

 

   
Austria
Iran
IranDaily
 
