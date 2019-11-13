Labour leader makes strong pledges ahead of his visit to Scotland

The Labour leader is set to pledge substantial investments in Scotland if Labour wins the election next month and forms a government.

“A UK Labour government will provide the massive investment Scotland deserves”, Corbyn said ahead of his visit, Presstv Reported.

In a swipe at Labour’s main opponents in Scotland, Corbyn claimed that: “The SNP [Scottish National Party] and the Tories have neither the ideas [n]or the will to transform Scotland for the better, so are hiding from their records in government”.

Corbyn’s words are likely to be interpreted as a snub to SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, who only last week tried to reach out to Corbyn and the Labour party.

In an interview with the BBC on November 08, Sturgeon claimed that her party was prepared to support a “minority” Labour government on an “issue-by-issue” basis.

Whist ruling out a formal coalition with Labour, Sturgeon said she was prepared to work closely with Corbyn on the condition that the Labour party backs the “principle” of a Scottish independence referendum in the second half of next year.

Corbyn appears to believe that Labour can break new ground in Scotland, where the SNP has overwhelmingly dominated politics since 2007.

“This is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform Scotland and the whole UK. When Labour wins, Scotland wins”, Corbyn asserted.