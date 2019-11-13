Alex Younger indulges in self-serving scaremongering

In a wide-ranging Interview with Sky News, the MI6 chief claims that the world is "as fragile as it has been since the end of the Cold War".

Younger warns of escalating international tensions, particularly with emerging global powers Russia and China, Presstv Reported.

“It does feel like we’re at some sort of high point”, Younger said in reference to global tensions.

In a barely concealed attempt to pitch for more resources from the government, Younger said that MI6 has an “important role” to play to ensure that “our positioning doesn’t end in miscalculation”.

Hinting at impending subversive and destabilising moves by MI6, Younger said that his secret organisation must “properly understand” the motivations of people “who are presenting extremely hard-line positions in public but are likely to be motivated by a whole set of much more complex issues in private”.

The unprecedented interview by Younger, also known as “C”, comes on the heels of the suspicious death of alleged MI6 agent, James Le Mesurier, in Istanbul.

Le Mesurier, who was the founder of the White Helmets in Syria, was widely regarded as an important node of British policy in Syria, in so far as he was responsible for coordinating the activities of the White Helmets with both local terrorist groups and regional intelligence services.

In British intelligence folklore, the Chief of SIS is known as “C”, a tradition which dates back to the founder of MI6, Sir Mansfield Smith-Cumming, who established the secret organisation in 1909.

In yet another eccentric custom attributed to Smith-Cumming, the chiefs of SIS always sign in green ink.

More broadly, Younger’s interview also comes in the wake of repeated setbacks for British foreign policy, particularly in relation to Russia and China.

In respect of China, months-long protests by pro-British elements in Hong Kong have failed to loosen China’s grip on the special administrative region.