Boris Johnson gets cold treatment from flood victims

Mr. Johnson received the coldest treatment during his visit to Stainforth, in South Yorkshire, where some local residents refused even to speak to him, Presstv Reported.

One wheelbarrow clutching woman curtly told the PM: “I’m not very happy about talking to you so, if you don’t mind, I’ll just mop on with what I’m doing”.

Local residents, in tandem with national politicians, notably Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, have accused the PM of doing too little too late to help flood victims.

Flooding in South Yorkshire has been so severe that the army has had to be deployed to help affected local residents.

According to multiple media reports, around 200 army personnel have been deployed to South Yorkshire to assist flood stricken local residents.

Of these, around 80 soldiers from the Light Dragoons have laid down sandbags in Stainforth to shore up the village’s bridge.

But the village of Fishlake (near Doncaster) remains the worst affected location where hundreds of people have fled their homes. Doncaster Council is warning that it may take “weeks” before residents can safely return to their homes.

Johnson’s poor performance during the flooding comes amidst a general election campaign and it is being interpreted as a blow to the Tory party.