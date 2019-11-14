RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1205 GMT November 14, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261564
Published: 0643 GMT November 14, 2019

Int'l Islamic Unity Conference opens in Tehran

Int'l Islamic Unity Conference opens in Tehran

The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference opened on Thursday in presence of President Hassan Rouhani and over 350 elites and figures from 93 countries.

Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Ayatollah Mohsen Araki and 250 Sunni clerics of Iran are present in the international conference, IRNA reported.

The International Islamic Unity Conference is planned to mainly focus on unity of the Muslim Ummah to defend al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ayatollah Araki has already said that the International Conference will prove that the sanctions are ineffective and cannot isolate Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the sidelines of the four-day international Islamic conference, foreign guests will meet the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

   
KeyWords
International Islamic Unity Conference
opens
Tehran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0580 sec