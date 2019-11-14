RSS
November 14, 2019

November 14

UN will ensure supply of life-saving insulin for diabetic people

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message to the World Diabetes Day on November 14 announced that 420m people suffer from diabetes worldwide and that the UN will ensure supply of life-saving insulin to support them.

Guterres reaffirmed the UN commitment to fight for their needs and wellbeing, United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran said on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The full text of his message reads:

More than 420 million people suffer from diabetes, a treatable and often preventable disease largely driven by unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and poor access to health services and medicines. Most of those affected live in low- and middle-income countries.

Diabetes damages health and undermines educational and employment aspirations for many, affecting communities and forcing families into economic hardship through catastrophic medical expenses.

Countries are addressing diabetes as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, committing to cut premature death from this and other noncommunicable diseases by one third by 2030.

Early detection and access to healthcare services are crucial to prevention and treatment, including through achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

On World Diabetes Day, I voice my support for all individuals around the world living with diabetes, and reaffirm the commitment of the United Nations to fight for their needs and well-being on our path towards health for all.

   
