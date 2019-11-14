Schools close as protesters occupy Hong Kong roads and campuses

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.

Hundreds of protesters occupied roads in the Central business district, home to some of the world’s most expensive real estate, during their lunch hour, Reuters.com reported.

Many were dressed in office attire and wore the now-banned face masks as they marched down a major thoroughfare that connects luxury shopping malls and glittering skyscrapers.

Some held up signs reading “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time” and “Stand with Hong Kong”, slogans that have become rallying calls for the protest movement.

Police fired tear gas near the tunnel early on Thursday to try to clear the protesters. Roads were strewn with bricks and other debris, leading to widespread traffic jams.

Dozens of riot police gathered outside several universities early on Thursday as students fortified their positions with metal poles, bricks and chairs.

At Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University, near the Kowloon entrance of the Cross Harbour tunnel, hundreds of students wearing gas masks readied for confrontations with police.

The demonstrations were initially spurred by what many residents see as the stifling of freedoms guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries, including Britain and the United States, for stirring up trouble. Police deny using excessive force.

Police said on Wednesday violence had reached a “very dangerous and even deadly level”.

Authorities said 64 people were injured during Wednesday’s clashes, which left two men in critical condition. There were no further details about their injuries.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, met senior officials late on Wednesday, media reported, amid speculation of new emergency measures to deal with the crisis.

The city’s Education Bureau announced on Thursday that all schools would be shut through the week due to safety concerns, which usually only happens during typhoons.

Several universities also announced there would be no classes on campuses for the rest of the year, while several shopping malls said they would close on Thursday.

Lam said this week protesters paralyzing the city were “selfish” and were now the people’s enemy.

While protests have usually taken place on weekends, with the city getting back to business during the week, the demonstrations are now taking place on week days, bringing huge disruption to the city of 7.4 million.

Hong Kong’s metro operator MTR Corp said several train lines, stations and bus routes would remain shut due to damaged facilities, with the whole network shutting by 10 p.m. (1400 GMT), more than two hours early.

The early closures and termination of transport services has further weakened the city’s economy, which fell into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter. Retail and tourism have been hit hard by a fall in visitor numbers.