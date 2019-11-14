RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1205 GMT November 14, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261569
Published: 0927 GMT November 14, 2019

Russian student kills one, wounds 3 before killing himself

Russian student kills one, wounds 3 before killing himself

A 19-year-old male student has shot and killed a fellow student and wounded three others at a vocational college in Russia’s Far East on Thursday before committing suicide, Russian investigators said in a statement.

School and college shootings are rare in Russia which has strict gun laws, and it was not immediately clear what the shooter’s motive was, presstv.ir reported.

Investigators said the student opened fire with a hunting rifle at the college, which is located in the city of Blagoveshchensk, around 3,500 miles (5,600 km) east of Moscow near Russia’s border with China.

He shot dead another 19-year-old male student, and three other students had been taken to hospital after receiving gunshot wounds, investigators said.

One of the wounded was in a serious condition and was being operated on, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case.

Vasily Orlov, the governor of the Amur Region, described the incident as a tragedy.

“I express my deep condolences to the relatives of the victims,” Orlov said in a statement on social media.

“We will give them all necessary assistance. And I promise that from our side we will make sure we investigate why such an incident was possible in an educational institution.”

In 2018, a teenager killed 19 people in another college shooting, in the Black Sea region of Crimea which Russia annexed from Ukraine, before also killing himself.

And in October, a Russian conscript shot dead eight fellow soldiers in Russia’s Far East.

   
KeyWords
Russian student
kills
wounds
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0857 sec