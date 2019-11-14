Tehran, Beijing mind to further explore untapped scientific capabilities:Official

Iran's Consul General in Chinese City of Guangzhou Khalil Shirgholami said on Thursday that Iran and China are determined to further explore untapped scientific cooperation in research and technology .

Speaking on the sidelines of Schengen Exhibition in south of China, Khalil Shirgholami said that setting up trade and technology meetings for Iranian and Chinese companies in Schengen indicates both countries' determination for strengthening cooperation in the field of modern technologies, IRNA reported.

Presence of Iran's Vice-President for scientific and technology affairs Sorena Sattari in the exhibition should be regarded as an important sign of Iranian firm determination for such a broad based cooperation, he said.

The Iranian consul general in Guangzhou added that the situation will provide large scale capacities for win –win cooperation between the two countries.

Schengen Advanced Technologies Exhibition kicked off Wednesday by participation of 3000 firms from around 100 countries, including Iran.