November 14, 2019

News ID: 261584
November 14, 2019

China reports new African swine fever outbreak

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new case of African swine fever on a farm in the southwestern province of Yunnan on Wednesday.

The farm, in a district of Tengchong City, had 261 pigs, and 97 had already died of the disease, it said, Presstv Reported.

African swine fever is a fatal pig disease that was first reported in China in August 2018 and has since spread throughout the country, killing millions of pigs and reducing the size of the herd by more than 40 percent.

 
   
