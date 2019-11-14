Affected parts of England prepare for 'danger to life' rain

Residents in flood-stricken areas across England are braced for more rain.

Weather warnings are in place around Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottingham, Doncaster and Lincoln as well as elsewhere across the country.

According to Gov.UK, approximately 14,400 properties have been protected by flood defences, including nearly 5,000 properties in South Yorkshire, Presstv Reported.

Over 800 properties have been affected by floods and people have been evacuated from properties in Bentley and Fishlake in Doncaster.

There are currently 45 flood warnings and 122 flood alerts in place and increased rainfall predicted over parts of the country.

While there could be a danger to life in some communities, all the politicians do is blame each other.

On Tuesday, Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said the government's response was "woeful" while Lib Dem leader, Jo Swinson, called for "long-term policy changes".

Both have urged the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to declare a "national emergency" over the floods.

Johnson yesterday visited flood-hit Stainforth to oversee the emergency response, but he faced torrents of anger from flood-hit residents, who criticised his response to the flooding crisis and forced him to ferry supplies to a submerged village in his official car.

The PM is chairing a meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee to discuss the situation, some would argue that it is a little bit too late for an assessment without concrete action.