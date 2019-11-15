Pigeons having toes amputated by waste human hair in Paris

Pigeons with mutilated feet are a common sight in cities — and human hair appears to be the grizzly culprit. It turns out that the greater the number of hairdressers on a city block, the more pigeons have missing toes.

This is not the first explanation for the birds’ missing toes. One widespread belief is that pigeons get foot infections from standing in their own excrement, newscientist.com reported.

Some think that the environment makes them prone to infectious diseases, and others believe that chemical and metal spikes used to deter them are causing the injuries.

But pigeon experts have also noticed that birds often have string or human hair wrapped around their toes and feet. This can eventually tighten, cutting off circulation and leading to tissue death and the toe falling off.

This observation prompted Frédéric Jiguet at the National Museum of Natural History in France and his colleagues to study the relationship between the foot health of pigeons and possible sources of these hairs or strings.

To do this, they studied the number of foot mutilations in pigeons found at 46 sites across Paris, and how these related to different features in the environment.

Pigeons were more likely to have mutilated toes in city blocks where air and noise pollution was high, and where a greater number of people lived, they found.

In addition, the greater the number of hairdressers on a city block, the higher the chance pigeons were to have lost toes — seemingly because waste hair is escaping into the environment.

“Hair cut at the hairdressers are removed by garbage collection services with household wastes, and during this process, we could expect residual cut hair to end on the sideways and pavements,” the authors wrote.

If the birds can’t untangle themselves, the hairs begin garroting the toes — causing what is known as ‘stringfoot’.

The good news is that having green spaces near the city blocks seems to protect the pigeons from losing toes.

The study also found that foot health had nothing to do with how old the pigeons were. Nor did it have any relation to how dark their plumage was, which is typically a marker of how resistant they are to pathogens.

Nevertheless, the authors noted that there are usually more hairdressers in more densely populated parts of cities, and this could have explained some of the link to foot mutilations.