Anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats take opinion poll lead

The Sweden Democrats would get 24.2% of the votes if an election was held today, according to a poll by Demoskop and published in the Aftonbladet daily. The Social Democrats would get 22.2%, the lowest ever polled by Demoskop, Reuters reported.
The Social Democrats, in government along with junior party The Greens, have been criticized in recent months for failing to deal with a gang-related crime wave.
In the 2018 election the Sweden Democrats won 17.5% of the vote, trailing the Social Democrats on 28.3% and the Moderates on 19.8%.