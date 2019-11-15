RSS
November 15, 2019

News ID: 261606
Published: November 15, 2019

Anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats take opinion poll lead

TT NEWS AGENCY/JESSICA GOW/VIA REUTERS

The anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats have overtaken the Social Democrats to become Sweden’s most popular party for the first time, an opinion poll showed on Friday, nine years after winning its first seats in the parliament.

The Sweden Democrats would get 24.2% of the votes if an election was held today, according to a poll by Demoskop and published in the Aftonbladet daily. The Social Democrats would get 22.2%, the lowest ever polled by Demoskop, Reuters reported.

The Social Democrats, in government along with junior party The Greens, have been criticized in recent months for failing to deal with a gang-related crime wave.

In the 2018 election the Sweden Democrats won 17.5% of the vote, trailing the Social Democrats on 28.3% and the Moderates on 19.8%.

 

   
