Azerbaijan minister calls for boosting cultural ties with Iran

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said that there are numerous capacities for promoting cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abouzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman who was in Baku to attend the International Conference of the World Religious Leaders, IRNA wrote.

"The two countries' cooperation in various cultural fields has been successful," he said.

Referring to joint projects undertaken by the two countries' filmmakers, Garayev said, "We are interested in using Iran's experience in the field."

He also called for holding cultural days reciprocally in both countries.

Noting that Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy strong historic, cultural and religious bonds, he said that friendship, neighborhood and historic bonds have given a big momentum to bilateral relations.

Ebrahimi-Torkaman, for his part, recalled his meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday and the conference of world religious leaders, saying that Iran-Azerbaijan ties have had remarkable progress in recent years.

He also stressed the need for implementing joint cultural projects by the Caspian Sea littoral states.

Second International Conference of the World Religious Leaders attended by 500 religious figures and scholars from 70 countries, including Iran, opened on Thursday and wrapped up Friday.