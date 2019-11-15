Iranian director Kamal Tabrizi receives commendation from Japan Foreign Ministry

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted an official commendation to Iranian filmmaker Kamal Tabrizi.

Following a ceremony held in the Embassy of Japan in Tehran on November 14, Tabrizi, the director of the 2003 Iran-Japan joint production, ‘The Wind Carpet,’ received a note of commendation from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tabrizi received the Japanese Foreign Minister’s commendation for his cinematic contributions to the promotion of Iran-Japan cultural ties, ifilmtv.com wrote.

The Japan Ambassador to Iran Mitsugu Saito congratulated Tabrizi for receiving the commendation of Japan’s former foreign minister Taro Kono.

Saito said Tabrizi had also served as an adviser to the director for another Iranian-Japanese joint production, ‘New Moon Hotel,’ produced in 2019, directed by Takefumi Tsutsui, starring Mahnaz Afshar.

Tabrizi said that the cultural relations between Iran and Japan go back many years and is, fortunately, ever increasing.

The Foreign Minister’s commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries.

The commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.

‘The Earth Marathon’ is also another joint project between the two countries, directed by Kamal Tabrizi.