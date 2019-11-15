Wilmots still hopeful of qualifying despite Iraq defeat

Sports Desk

Iran’s head coach Marc Wilmots still believes his side is capable of going through to the next round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers despite a shock defeat against Iraq in Group C of the qualifiers.

Substitute Ali Abbas headed home deep into injury time to secure a 2-1 victory for Iraq after Al Duhail’s Mohanad Ali’s 11th-minute opener was canceled out by Iranian midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi – whose sizzling shot from the edge of the eighteen-yard box found the bottom right corner in the 25th minute.

“We still have four matches remaining in the group,” Wilmots said after his side fell to a second consecutive away defeat in the group, following a 1-0 loss to Bahrain in October.

“We must get the complete points from these matches and wait for the other results,” the 50-year-old Belgian added.

“We were organized throughout the match even when we played with 10 men,” said Wilmots.

“We paid the price of failing to deal with dead-ball situations just like what happened in Bahrain when they scored from a penalty and tonight we lost from a corner late in the game,” he explained.

Iranian skipper Masoud Shojaei, meanwhile, apologized to the Iranian fans for getting sent off after receiving a second yellow with ten minutes left on the clock.

“I apologize to the fans for letting them down,” Shojaei said.

“I have always tried my best for Team Melli. I have always tried to make my people happy.

"I am ashamed of what I have done. I vow to stay strong and work harder.”

The victory sealed the top spot of the group for Iraq – which is four points clear of third-placed Iran and two above Bahrain which was held to a goalless draw at Hong Kong earlier in the day.

Iran will next face Hong Kong and Cambodia in late March before two probably decisive fixtures will see the Asian powerhouse host Bahrain and Iraq in early June.