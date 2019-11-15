Iran’s Beiranvand, Azmoun nominated for AFC awards

Sports Desk

Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand was nominated for the AFC Player of the Year award.

The nominations for the 2019 AFC Annual Awards – which is set to be held in Hong Kong on December 2 – were announced by the Asian football governing body on Friday as the Iranian international and Persepolis goalkeeper was shortlisted for the prestigious award – alongside the Urawa Red Diamonds’ Japanese defender Tomoaki Makino and Al Sadd’s Akram Hassan Afif who was part of the Qatar side which won the title at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

A memorable campaign saw Beiranvand win a domestic double with Persepolis last season.

The 27-year-old keeper also made it to the last four of the Asian Cup with Iran before a 3-0 defeat against Japan.

Meanwhile, FC Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun was named in the three-man shortlist competing for the AFC Asian International Player of the Year.

The shortlist will also see Japan’s midfielder Makoto Hasebe – playing for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt – and South Korean winger Son Heung-min – who finished runner-up in the UEFA Champions League with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur – compete for the prize.

Additionally, Iran’s Mehdi Javid received a nomination for the AFC Futsal Player of the Year award – along with Japanese duo Tomoki Yoshikawa and Yushi Sekiguchi.

In the women’s categories, Iran’s former under-19 head coach Katayoun Khosrowyar will fancy her chances of winning the AFC Coach of Year award after being nominated, with Japan’s Asako Takakura and Nuengrutai Srathongvian of Thailand also on the shortlist.