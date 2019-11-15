RSS
News ID: 261612
Published: 0309 GMT November 15, 2019

Payman Ma’adi wins Stockholm Achievement Award

Payman Ma’adi wins Stockholm Achievement Award

Iranian actor Payman Ma’adi won the Stockholm Lifetime Achievement Award at the 30th Stockholm International Film Festival in Sweden, held from November 6 to 17.

He accepted the Bronze Horse which is the world’s heaviest film prize that weighs 7.3 kilos.

Saeed Roustayi’s film ‘6.5 Per Meter’, starring Ma’adi, went on screen on November 8 and will experience its second screening today, ISNA wrote.

The organizers called Ma’adi “an Iranian actor with universal appeal and world-class role performances that have enriched great cinema.”

“With his powerful and insightful role interpretations, he opens a door for the audience to go beyond the big screen, past prejudices and over borders. It is the first time the Bronze Horse is awarded to an actor outside of Europe and the US,” the organizers said.

Previous recipients of this award include David Lynch, Oliver Stone, Susan Sarandon, Claire Denis, Mike Leigh and Francis Ford Coppola.

‘6.5 Per Meter’ shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

 

   
