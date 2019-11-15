False coalitions cannot maintain Hormuz Strait security: Cmdr.

The commander of Iranian Army said regional countries cannot rely on outsiders to provide security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that any false coalition established by foreign powers will fail to uphold security for the strategic region and its vital waterway.

"Security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf can only be achieved through the establishment of intra-regional cooperation [among the littoral states] and not through false coalitions,” Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Thursday, adding, "So, it is high time foreign forces pulled out of the region," Press TV reported.

The top military commander emphasized that defending the country's "vital and sensitive facilities" enjoys "strategic" priority, noting that the Iranian Army attaches special importance to the issue.

A US-proposed coalition in the Persian Gulf, known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), has officially launched its operations supposedly seeking to protect shipping lanes near Iranian territorial waters.

The US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain announced that the IMSC, formerly known as Operational Sentinel, opened its command center in the country on last Thursday.

Speaking about the IMSC at the time, commander of the US Naval Forces in the Middle East Vice Admiral Jim Malloy said that its operations will continue "as long as the threat looms," without further elaborating on the supposed "threat".

The development comes nearly five months after Washington announced that it was seeking to form a "multinational maritime effort" in response to a series of mysterious explosions targeting vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman earlier this year.

The US and Saudi Arabia were quick to blame Iran for the incidents without providing conclusive evidence.

Washington announced deployment of 1,000 additional troops in the region following the attacks.

Iran has roundly rejected the accusations, emphasizing its commitment to regional maritime security and its importance in safeguarding international trade.

Being widely seen as an anti-Iran coalition, many of Washington's key allies, such as Germany, France and Japan have also rejected Washington's call to take part in the operation.

Among Washington's Western allies, only Australia, Britain and Albania have pledged to deploy forces along with participating regional countries Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Albania, which is not known to have any apparent interests in the Persian Gulf, was the latest country to join the US-led coalition on last Friday.

Self-sufficient in manufacturing military equipment

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Army commander said Iran has attained self-sufficiency in manufacturing military equipment for all kinds of ground, air and maritime missions, adding, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will be the victor of any possible future conflict."

"Enemies should know that the great [Iranian] nation and the powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will never yield to insult, humiliation and weakening of their resources and will not submit to the demands of powers suffering from delusions of grandeur," Mousavi said.