Leader: Problems of world of Islam stem from weak unity

Rouhani: Iran not seeking regional domination, but fraternity and unity

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the cause of the current problems facing the Islamic world is a result of weakness of unity among Muslim countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in an address to the ambassadors of Muslim countries and participants of the 33rd Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, according to IRNA.

“Had Muslim countries maintained even the minimum levels of unity, we would not have so many plights in the Muslim world today,” the Leader said.

The Leader further stressed the need for Muslim communities, governments, ethnic groups, and sects to avoid harming each other, urging them to remain united against their common enemy.

“At higher levels, Islamic countries must join hands in science, wealth, security, and political power and strive to achieve a modern Islamic civilization,” he said, adding the Islamic Republic of Iran considers this as its ultimate goal.

He described the issue of Palestine as the biggest plight of the Muslim world which has displaced a nation from its home, and underlined the significance of unity among Muslim nations in resolving the issue.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran’s stance on the issue of Palestine is a principled and definitive one, stressing that Tehran will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, and calls on other Muslim countries to follow suit.

"Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution to this day, we have remained in this position – meaning we have helped and will continue to help Palestine and the Palestinians without any consideration and we view this the duty of the whole Islamic world," the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei touched on the enemies’ efforts to "distort" pronouncements by the late Father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and Iranian officials about the elimination of Israel.

“We are in favor of Palestine and its independence and salvation, but the elimination of Israel does not mean the elimination of the Jewish people, because we have nothing to do with them, as a number of Jews live safely in our country.

“The elimination of Israel means the elimination of the fake Zionist regime and that the Palestinian people, be they Muslim, Christian or Jewish who are the main owners of that land, should be able to choose their government," the Leader said.

They should also be able to "kick out outsiders and thugs like [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and run their country, which of course will happen," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Israel, US hostile to all Muslim states

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the US, Israel, and enemies of Muslim unity are hostile to all Islamic countries.

“The nature of Islam is based on the rejection of tyranny, arrogance and hegemony; therefore, they are opposed to Islam and all Muslim states in principle,” he said, rejecting the notion that they are only hostile to Iran.

The Leader pointed to insulting remarks by US leaders about the Saudis, saying Washington has shown its clear hostility toward Saudi Arabia and its nation by expressing its intention to loot the kingdom.

"When they are explicitly saying that the Saudis have nothing but money? They mean 'we must go and rob them'. This is open hostility with a country and nation and their opposite sides must understand what their duty is against such insults in view of their Arab zeal and Islamic dignity."

Ayatollah Khamenei further cited the US presence in the region as a source of trouble, corruption, insecurity, and the formation of such groups as Daesh, and stressed the need for Muslim nations to get familiar with Washington’s "true and hypocritical face".

The Leader warned that the US’ main weapon today is infiltrating sensitive centers, creating division among nations, creating mistrust among governments and people, and implying that giving in to Washington is the only way to resolve their problems.

“This weapon is even more dangerous than military and hard weapons,” he warned, stating that the way to confront the enemies is to obey God's command of resisting on the path of righteousness.

"Of course, this resistance will have hardships, but enduring these hardships is a righteous act and will be rewarded by God. Moreover, giving in to the enemy will have more hardships, and God will punish those who give in to oppression."

Nuclear energy

Ayatollah Khamenei said, "Peaceful nuclear energy is needed by nations, but Western monopolists seek to control this energy and give it to other nations drop by drop in exchange for their dignity and independence."

In the case of Iran, "Westerners know that fundamentally and ideologically, we do not seek nuclear weapons. So, their opposition to the Islamic Republic's nuclear drive aims to deter Iran from acquiring nuclear knowledge, industry and capability," he added.

The Leader's meeting with the guests of the Islamic Unity Conference was held on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his great grandson Imam Sadiq, the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

The 33rd edition of the International Islamic Unity Conference was inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, President Rouhani said Iran does not seek regional domination, but fraternity and unity among regional countries.

He said the only profiteers of division among Muslims are the foreign actors in the region.

He said that if the Muslim countries stand side by side, “God will grant victory to us”.

“Today, is not the time of Shiaphobia, Sunniphobia or Iranophobia, but we should fear of arrogance and the Zionism”, President Rouhani noted.

As the theme of this year’s conference is “Ummah Unity in Defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque”, the Iranian president also referred to the issue of Palestine as the main problem facing the Muslim world.

Rouhani said the US and its allies have failed in their attempts to portray Israel as a “normal country” just like others in the region thanks to the vigilance in the Muslim world, praising Iran as the flag-bearer of struggles against the occupying entity.

Front liners of battle against arrogance

“We should not doubt that the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation are on the front line of the battle against the arrogance and the Zionist regime,” Rouhani said.

“This, of course, does not mean that the nations of Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen are not on the front line, but Islamic Iran is the establishment that has paid the highest price for resistance and standing up to the US and Zionism over the past 41 years.”

Rouhani also said enemies have in recent years tried to consign to oblivion the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem (al-Quds) as the main problem facing the Muslim world, but Muslim scholars have not allowed and will not allow such a thing to happen.

West’s crimes against Islamic world

The enemies, he added, have also sought to make Muslims forget the crimes committed by the West – led by the US – against the Islamic world.

“They wanted Israel to be accepted by all Muslim people in the region, even by the Palestinians, as a normal and typical country,” he said.

“Today, no one in the region and the Islamic world has any doubt that ... the US and the Zionist regime have been the root cause of all war, massacre, bloodshed and division in our region at least over the past three decades,” he said.

Rouhani also cited the massacre of people in Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen as well as disputes among Muslim countries as examples of “ominous” US plots in the region.

The conference marks the birth anniversary of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The event will run until November 16, with 350 personalities from 93 countries in attendance.

The International Islamic Unity Conference is held annually in an effort to lay the ground for stronger unity and solidarity among Muslims and provide solutions for their problems.